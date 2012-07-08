Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Moto2 standings after Sunday's German Grand Prix. 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Suter 152 2. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Kalex 109 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 107 4. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Speed up 104 5. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 86 6. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 72 7. Bradley Smith (Britain) Tech 3 56 8. Claudio Corti (Italy) Kalex 52 9. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 51 10. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Suter 48 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 44 12. Johann Zarco (France) Motobi 41 13. Simone Corsi (Italy) FTR 40 14. Toni Elias (Spain) Suter 34 15. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 27
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.