Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 179 2. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 114 3. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 107 4. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 103 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 99 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 84 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 77 8. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 62 9. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 47 10. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 47 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 43 12. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 37 13. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 36 14. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 35 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 35
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: