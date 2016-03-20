Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 25 2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 20 3. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 16 4. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 13 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 11 6. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 10 7. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 9 8. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 8 9. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 7 10. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 6 11. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 5 12. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 4 13. Ratthapark Wilairot (Thailand) Kalex 3 14. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 2 15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German