UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 258 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 236 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 179 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 133 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 103 6. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 100 7. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 88 8. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 65 9. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 63 10. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 62 11. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 52 12. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 51 13. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 48 14. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 42 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Suter 39
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.