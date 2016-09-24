EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:58.293 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:58.506 3. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 1:58.521 4. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 1:58.592 5. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:58.758 6. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:58.787 7. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:58.841 8. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 1:58.929 9. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 1:58.943 10. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 1:58.978
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.