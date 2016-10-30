Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto3 on Sunday 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 29:29.351 2. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 29:36.459 3. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 29:36.604 4. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 29:37.820 5. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 29:41.765 6. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) Mahindra 29:42.057 7. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 29:42.738 8. Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia) Honda 29:42.857 9. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 29:43.796 10. Darryn Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 30:08.128 11. Hafiq Azmi (Malaysia) Peugeot 30:15.178 12. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 30:18.250 13. Stefano Valtulini (Italy) Mahindra 30:18.999 14. Lorenzo Petrarca (Italy) Mahindra 30:19.193 15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 30:44.514
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.