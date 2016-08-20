EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 2:07.785 2. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 2:07.943 3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 2:08.042 4. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 2:08.138 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 2:08.257 6. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 2:08.333 7. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 2:08.337 8. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 2:08.452 9. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 2:08.495 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 2:08.496
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.