Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:42.486 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:42.523 3. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 1:42.782 4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 1:42.812 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:42.983 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:43.008 7. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 1:43.074 8. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italy) Husqvarna Factory Laglisse 1:43.211 9. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:43.227 10. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 1:43.271
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari