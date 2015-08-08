PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Indianapolis Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 1:40.703 2. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:40.791 3. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 1:40.811 4. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:40.875 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 1:41.062 6. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:41.092 7. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 1:41.093 8. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 1:41.129 9. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:41.186 10. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 1:41.242
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.