Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
July 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto3 on Sunday 1. Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia) Honda 47:07.763 2. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 47:18.894 3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 47:21.122 4. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 47:26.304 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 47:28.383 6. John McPhee (Britain) Peugeot 47:28.461 7. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 47:28.673 8. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 47:31.096 9. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 47:38.081 10. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 47:38.858 11. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Mahindra 47:45.451 12. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 47:52.768 13. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 47:55.556 14. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 47:55.836 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 48:04.684
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.