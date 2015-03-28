Motor racing-Hamilton hopes for 'best v best' duel with Vettel
LONDON, March 27 Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 2:06.170 2. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 2:06.237 3. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 2:06.245 4. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 2:06.253 5. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 2:06.254 6. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 2:06.293 7. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 2:06.323 8. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 2:06.378 9. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 2:06.426 10. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 2:06.465
LONDON, March 27 Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari.
* World champion Marquez finishes fourth (Adds detail and quotes)