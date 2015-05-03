Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain Moto3 on Sunday 1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 41:19.552 2. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 41:19.649 3. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 41:19.848 4. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 41:20.434 5. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 41:22.458 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 41:30.587 7. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 41:30.678 8. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 41:31.313 9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 41:35.413 10. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 41:35.516 11. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 41:35.567 12. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 41:35.599 13. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 41:38.352 14. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 41:44.144 15. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 41:44.255
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US