March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto3 on Sunday
1. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 38:25.424
2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 38:25.451
3. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 38:25.566
4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 38:25.712
5. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 38:26.117
6. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 38:26.189
7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 38:26.196
8. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 38:26.197
9. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 38:26.333
10. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 38:26.741
11. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 38:26.970
12. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 38:27.032
13. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 38:27.293
14. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 38:27.928
15. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 38:30.543