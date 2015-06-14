June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto3 on Sunday
1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 40:59.419
2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 40:59.454
3. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 41:00.019
4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 41:00.106
5. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 41:00.246
6. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 41:00.332
7. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 41:08.290
8. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 41:08.336
9. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 41:10.487
10. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 41:14.387
11. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 41:16.015
12. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 41:16.759
13. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 41:18.505
14. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 41:18.739
15. Maria Herrera (Spain) Husqvarna 41:18.785