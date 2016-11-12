Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:39.261 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:39.279 3. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 1:39.383 4. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:39.420 5. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 1:39.463 6. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 1:39.524 7. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:39.552 8. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 1:39.553 9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:39.559 10. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 1:39.577
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.