Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 39:49.382 2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 39:49.420 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 39:49.451 4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 39:49.457 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 39:49.459 6. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 39:50.419 7. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 39:50.914 8. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 39:50.920 9. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 39:50.949 10. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 39:51.144 11. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 39:51.173 12. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 39:51.174 13. Gabriel Rodrigo (Argentina) KTM 39:51.315 14. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 39:51.393 15. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italy) KTM 39:51.423
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.