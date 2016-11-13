Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 40:13.777 2. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 40:13.833 3. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 40:13.858 4. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 40:13.924 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 40:14.490 6. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 40:14.676 7. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 40:16.460 8. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 40:16.922 9. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 40:19.040 10. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 40:21.698 11. Raul Fernandez (Spain) KTM 40:21.858 12. Darryn Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 40:22.027 13. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 40:22.380 14. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 40:23.060 15. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 40:23.135
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.