Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon Moto3 on Sunday 1. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 39:54.343 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 39:54.536 3. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 39:55.848 4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 39:56.135 5. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 39:56.809 6. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 39:59.246 7. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 40:00.855 8. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 40:10.089 9. Hiroki Ono (Japan) Honda 40:10.118 10. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 40:10.227 11. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 40:10.603 12. Stefano Manzi (Italy) Mahindra 40:10.697 13. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 40:11.192 14. Maria Herrera (Spain) Husqvarna 40:11.242 15. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 40:11.468
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.