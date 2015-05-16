UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be cancelled
* Government says fully compliant with F1 rights commitment (Adds Bahrain government spokesman quotes)
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 1:44.763 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:44.885 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 1:45.457 4. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 1:45.575 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:45.665 6. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 1:45.671 7. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 1:45.689 8. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:46.011 9. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 1:46.234 10. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Mahindra 1:46.846
* Government says fully compliant with F1 rights commitment (Adds Bahrain government spokesman quotes)
SHANGHAI, April 6 Fernando Alonso is not ready to swap his recalcitrant McLaren for a supermarket trolley just yet, despite the Formula One team's troubled start to the season prompting speculation about whether the Spaniard will see out the year.
SHANGHAI, April 6 Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.