Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto3 on Sunday 1. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 42:18.228 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 42:18.792 3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 42:19.045 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 42:19.153 5. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 42:19.759 6. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 42:19.809 7. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 42:31.833 8. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 42:31.900 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 42:31.981 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 42:33.042 11. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 42:33.068 12. Darryn Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 42:48.088 13. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 42:50.234 14. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Mahindra 42:51.533 15. John McPhee (Britain) Peugeot 42:51.994
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)