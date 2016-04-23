Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Bahrain Grand Prix
April 16 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix (listed in championship order):
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:46.223 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:46.436 3. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 1:46.678 4. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 1:46.680 5. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 1:46.705 6. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:46.827 7. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 1:46.962 8. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 1:46.967 9. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:47.072 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 1:47.131
April 16 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix (listed in championship order):
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)