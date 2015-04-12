Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas Moto3 on Sunday 1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 41:32.287 2. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 41:40.819 3. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 41:40.939 4. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 41:41.098 5. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 41:41.843 6. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 41:46.156 7. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 41:52.729 8. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 41:52.898 9. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 41:53.150 10. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 41:53.200 11. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 41:53.536 12. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 41:56.012 13. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 42:04.505 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 42:08.989 15. Matteo Ferrari (Italy) Mahindra 42:09.570
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US