Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto3 on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 45:36.868 2. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 45:37.503 3. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 45:40.866 4. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 45:40.919 5. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 45:48.987 6. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 46:02.042 7. Hector Faubel (Spain) Kalex 46:02.367 8. Luca Gruenwald (Germany) Honda 46:02.955 9. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 46:06.543 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 46:06.759 11. Toni Finsterbusch (Germany) Honda 46:10.046 12. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 46:19.726 13. Alan Techer (France) Honda 46:39.521 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 46:47.121 15. Simone Grotzkyj (Italy) Oral 46:47.315 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.