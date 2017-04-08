Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 1:49.094 2. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:49.248 3. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 1:49.323 4. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:49.463 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 1:49.486 6. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 1:49.493 7. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 1:49.782 8. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 1:49.830 9. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Honda 1:49.843 10. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:49.860
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.