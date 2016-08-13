UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Austria Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 1:36.228 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 1:36.335 3. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 1:36.600 4. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1:36.661 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 1:36.693 6. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 1:36.843 7. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 1:36.919 8. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 1:36.929 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 1:36.950 10. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 1:36.965
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.