Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto3 on Sunday 1. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 38:12.161 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 38:12.168 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 38:12.309 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 38:12.596 5. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 38:12.767 6. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 38:12.786 7. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 38:12.835 8. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 38:13.871 9. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 38:20.772 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 38:23.108 11. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 38:24.540 12. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 38:24.541 13. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 38:24.562 14. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 38:24.887 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 38:24.945
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German