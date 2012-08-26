Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic Moto3 on Sunday
1. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 43:03.089
2. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 43:09.007
3. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 43:09.052
4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Honda 43:09.180
5. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 43:09.579
6. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 43:09.661
7. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 43:11.510
8. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 43:16.471
9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 43:16.998
10. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Honda 43:25.555
11. Hector Faubel (Spain) Kalex 43:29.063
12. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Kalex 43:29.102
13. Adrian Martin (Spain) Honda 43:29.638
14. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 43:29.797
15. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 43:32.842