Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto3 on Sunday 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 38:11.535 2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 38:11.574 3. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 38:11.553 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 38:11.619 5. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 38:11.671 6. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 38:11.696 7. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 38:12.361 8. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 38:12.374 9. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 38:12.558 10. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italy) Honda 38:12.573 11. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 38:12.688 12. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 38:23.704 13. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 38:27.176 14. Maria Herrera (Spain) KTM 38:30.053 15. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 38:30.084
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.