INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Indianapolis Moto3 Qualification on Saturday 1. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 1:40.727 2. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 1:40.807 3. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:40.808 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 1:40.829 5. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) Kalex 1:41.007 6. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Kalex 1:41.248 7. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 1:41.284 8. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) KTM 1:41.293 9. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Mahindra 1:41.296 10. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 1:41.311
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.