May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - French Grand Prix Moto3 result
on Sunday.
1. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 49:12.390
2. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Kalex 49:39.738
3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 49:41.289
4. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 49:45.585
5. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 49:49.379
6. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 49:57.702
7. Jasper Iwema (Netherlands) Honda 50:11.035
8. Alan Techer (France) Honda 50:17.412
9. Ivan Moreno (Spain) Honda 50:21.584
10. Giulian Pedone (Switzerland) Oral 50:58.141
11. Jonas Folger (Germany) Ioda 1 Lap
12. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Mahindra 1 Lap
13. Kevin Hanus (Germany) Honda 1 Lap
14. Alessandro Tonucci (Italy) Honda 2 Laps
15. Niklas Ajo (Finland) KTM 4 Laps