Motor racing-Mallya considering Force India name change
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Joan Mir (Spain) Honda 58 2. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 52 3. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 49 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 45 5. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 25 6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 24 7. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 20 8. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 18 9. Juanfran Guevara (Spain) KTM 17 10. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 15 11. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 13 12. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 13 13. Darryn Binder (South Africa) KTM 13 14. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) KTM 11 15. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM 10
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
