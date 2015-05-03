Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 91 2. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 60 3. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 52 4. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 47 5. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 44 6. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 38 7. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 33 8. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 28 9. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 26 10. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 26 11. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 21 12. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 18 13. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 14 14. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 12 15. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 8
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US