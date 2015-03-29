March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday
1. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 25
2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 20
3. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 16
4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 13
5. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 11
6. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 10
7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 9
8. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 8
9. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 7
10. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 6
11. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 5
12. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 4
13. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 3
14. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 2
15. Jorge Martin (Spain) Mahindra 1