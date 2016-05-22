Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 127 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 78 3. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 67 4. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 55 5. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 54 6. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 52 7. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 36 8. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 34 9. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 33 10. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 30 11. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 30 12. Khairul Idham Pawi (Malaysia) Honda 29 13. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 27 14. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 24 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 23
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.