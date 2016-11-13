Motor racing-Manor Formula One team ceases trading
LONDON, Jan 27 The Manor Formula One team has ceased trading and a formal redundancy process for all 212 staff will start next week, administrators FRP Advisory said on Friday.
Nov 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 319 2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 177 3. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 150 4. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 145 5. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 144 6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 134 7. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 129 8. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 112 9. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) KTM 96 10. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 93 11. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 91 12. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 85 13. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 83 14. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 78 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 76
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.