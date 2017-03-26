Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Joan Mir (Spain) Honda 25 2. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 20 3. Jorge Martin (Spain) Honda 16 4. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 13 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 11 6. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 10 7. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) KTM 9 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 8 9. Marcos Ramirez (Spain) KTM 7 10. Adam Norrodin (Malaysia) Honda 6 11. Ayumu Sasaki (Japan) Honda 5 12. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 4 13. Darryn Binder (South Africa) KTM 3 14. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 2 15. Tatsuki Suzuki (Japan) Honda 1
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.