INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 179 2. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 166 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 150 4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 145 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 135 6. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 125 7. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 99 8. Enea Bastianini (Italy) KTM 87 9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 84 10. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 73 11. Brad Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 67 12. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 67 13. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 50 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) Husqvarna 45 15. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) KTM 42
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.