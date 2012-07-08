Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Sandro Cortese (Germany) KTM 148 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Honda 130 3. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 104 4. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 71 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) Honda 65 6. Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Malaysia) KTM 59 7. Louis Rossi (France) Honda 56 8. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 54 9. Danny Kent (Britain) KTM 42 10. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 42 11. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 40 12. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Honda 39 13. Arthur Sissis (Australia) KTM 38 14. Hector Faubel (Spain) Kalex 38 15. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Kalex 36 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.