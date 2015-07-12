Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Danny Kent (Britain) Honda 190 2. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 124 3. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 102 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 99 5. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 96 6. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 75 7. Fabio Quartararo (France) Honda 74 8. Isaac Vinales (Spain) Husqvarna 64 9. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 60 10. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 55 11. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 54 12. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 41 13. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 34 14. Karel Hanika (Czech Republic) KTM 29 15. Andrea Locatelli (Italy) Honda 28
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: