Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 25 2. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 20 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 16 4. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 13 5. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 11 6. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 10 7. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 9 8. Livio Loi (Belgium) Honda 8 9. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 7 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 6 11. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 5 12. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 4 13. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 3 14. Bo Bendsneyder (Netherlands) KTM 2 15. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 1
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
April 14 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.310 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:31.351 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.376 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.478 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.594 6. Nico Huelkenberg (German