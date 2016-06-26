Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM 151 2. Jorge Navarro (Spain) Honda 103 3. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 93 4. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Mahindra 79 5. Nicolo Bulega (Italy) KTM 75 6. Niccolo Antonelli (Italy) Honda 63 7. Joan Mir (Spain) KTM 50 8. Enea Bastianini (Italy) Honda 49 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy) Honda 47 10. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) Honda 45 11. Fabio Quartararo (France) KTM 39 12. Andrea Migno (Italy) KTM 37 13. Jules Danilo (France) Honda 34 14. Aron Canet (Spain) Honda 33 15. Philipp OEttl (Germany) KTM 32
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.