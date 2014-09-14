UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest for Ferrari as F1 testing ends
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto3 on Sunday 1. Jack Miller (Australia) KTM 195 2. Alex Marquez (Spain) Honda 186 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Honda 175 4. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Honda 151 5. Romano Fenati (Italy) KTM 140 6. Alexis Masbou (France) Honda 134 7. Isaac Vinales (Spain) KTM 112 8. Enea Bastianini (Italy) KTM 98 9. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Mahindra 84 10. Brad Binder (South Africa) Mahindra 77 11. Danny Kent (Britain) Husqvarna 77 12. Jakub Kornfeil (Czech Republic) KTM 67 13. John McPhee (Britain) Honda 53 14. Niklas Ajo (Finland) Husqvarna 45 15. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) KTM 42
* Ferrari challenging champions Mercedes (Updates at end of session)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.