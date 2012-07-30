(Repeats to fix headline)
July 29 Reigning MotoGP world champion
Australian Casey Stoner has claimed the U.S. Grand Prix at
Laguna Seca on Sunday, besting Spain's championship leader Jorge
Lorenzo by almost three and a half seconds.
Stoner defended his victory from 2011 on the California
course with his Repsol Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa of Spain
claiming third place, 7.633 seconds behind.
Nicky Hayden was the best of the locals, finishing sixth,
26.902 seconds off the pace.
Stoner started second on the grid behind Lorenzo and after
dropping to third early he set about chasing down the Spanish
pair.
He took down Pedrosa on lap two of 32 before passing his
main rival with 11 laps to go with a crisp move down the main
straight.
Stoner was the only one of the front-runners to start on
softer option rear tyres, a tactical masterstroke in the end.
"“It was tactical from the start we went on the softer
option which nobody decided to go on so I wanted to go in front
from the outset," Stoner said.
"“I bided my time, hunted Jorge down and in the end went
past."
Lorenzo, who has finished inside the top two in all nine of
his 2012 races, increased his championship lead to 23 points
over Pedrosa, with Stoner now 32 points adrift in third as he
chases a third world title before his impending retirement at
the end of the season.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Lane)