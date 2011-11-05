Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 5 Valencia Grand Prix MotoGP qualification result from Spain on Saturday 1. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 1 min 31.861 secs 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:32.875 3. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 1:33.057 4. Randy de Puniet (France) Ducati 1:33.118 5. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Suzuki 1:33.443 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 1:33.478 7. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 1:33.656 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Honda 1:33.824 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 1:34.186 10. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Ducati 1:34.265
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.