Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Aug 13 Czech Grand Prix MotoGP qualifying result on Saturday: 1. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:56.591 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:56.704 3. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 1:56.860 4. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 1:57.178 5. Marco Simoncelli (Italy) Honda 1:57.351 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 1:57.367 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Honda 1:57.442 8. Colin Edwards (U.S.) Yamaha 1:57.676 9. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 1:57.721 10. Hiroshi Aoyama (Japan) Honda 1:57.784 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports) For more sports results
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.