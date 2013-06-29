UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands MotoGP on Saturday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:25.202 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 41:27.372 3. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 41:29.275 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:33.034 5. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:40.712 6. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 41:52.721 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 41:56.800 8. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 41:57.607 9. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 41:58.953 10. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:59.003 11. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 41:59.573 12. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 42:22.876 13. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 42:26.626 14. Michele Pirro (Italy) Ducati 42:26.763 15. Karel Abraham (Czech Republic) Aprilia 42:29.628
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.