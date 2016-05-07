Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix France MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:31.975 2. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:32.416 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:32.469 4. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:32.502 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:32.587 6. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:32.820 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:32.829 8. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:32.933 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:32.963 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 1:33.102
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.