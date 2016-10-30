Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 42:27.333 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 42:30.448 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 42:39.257 4. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 42:47.249 5. Loris Baz (France) Ducati 42:48.686 6. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 42:50.265 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Aprilia 42:53.162 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 43:00.079 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 43:01.037 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 43:01.613 11. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 43:03.813 12. Eugene Laverty (Ireland) Ducati 43:03.971 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Suzuki 43:04.230 14. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 43:12.942 15. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 43:17.112
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.