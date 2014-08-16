FACTBOX-Motor racing-Formula One takes on a new look for 2017
LONDON, March 15 Formula One has undergone major rule changes, with wider cars and fatter tyres providing a new look and bigger challenge.
Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:55.585 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:55.714 3. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:55.726 4. Bradley Smith (Britain) Yamaha 1:55.730 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:55.812 6. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:55.815 7. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:55.821 8. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 1:55.871 9. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:55.899 10. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:56.090
LONDON, March 15 Formula One has undergone major rule changes, with wider cars and fatter tyres providing a new look and bigger challenge.
LONDON, March 15 The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
LONDON, March 15 Carlos Sainz is a happy eater again and the Spanish Formula One driver's mother is delighted.