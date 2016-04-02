Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Argentina MotoGP Qualification on Saturday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 1:39.411 2. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 1:39.786 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:39.944 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:40.011 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 1:40.198 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Ducati 1:40.272 7. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Suzuki 1:40.375 8. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 1:40.524 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 1:40.528 10. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Yamaha 1:40.654
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.